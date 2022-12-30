South Africa

Suspects wanted for carjackings, robbing foreign nationals arrested

30 December 2022 - 19:05 By TimesLIVE
Police in Groblersdal have arrested six suspects sought for carjacking and robbery of foreign nationals when leaving South Africa for other countries, including Zimbabwe. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Six suspects sought for carjacking and robbing foreign nationals were nabbed near Groblersdal in the early hours of Thursday.

“The suspects were arrested following a snap joint operation conducted in Jane Furse and Motetema, involving members from Groblersdal crime intelligence and vehicle crime investigation unit as well as detectives from Motetema,” Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

He said the suspects were positively linked to cases of carjacking and robbery committed in Motetema, where foreign national victims travelling from South Africa to neighbouring countries including Zimbabwe and Mozambique were targeted.

“During the arrest, some of the stolen property that included groceries, clothing, electric appliances, ID books and a Toyota Hilux bakkie all to the estimated value of R100,000 were recovered. One of the suspects was also found in possession of two blasting cartridges.”

The six suspects, aged between 26 and 35, will appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court soon facing charges of carjacking, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of illegal  explosives.

