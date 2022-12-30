'I am not an engineer'
Delivering a keynote address at the 2022 Windaba energy conference in Cape Town, Mantashe said he was not an engineer and did not pretend to be one.
He called on the public to give renewable energy projects time to generate power, saying load-shedding would not be resolved in a few days.
“When people want to have a dig at me, they say ‘Ja, we need more renewables and there will be no load-shedding'. I am not an engineer and I don’t pretend to be one, but I always tell them my experience is that when you deal with renewables, you give the contract [and] you have an agreement with them. You must give them time to build the plant to generate energy.
“So if you give a permit for any renewable project to come on stream, don’t expect them to resolve load-shedding this weekend. They will build it, [it can take up to] 12 months or 18 months, and then [that energy is generated]. That is my experience. Engineers can correct me if I’m wrong.”
What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding
Image: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES
As Eskom continues to plunge the country into darkness this festive season, we look at some comments mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has made about load-shedding this year.
Mantashe said several measures had been identified to lessen the blackouts, but it seems to the public as though nothing has changed.
Here's what he has previously said about load-shedding:
Mantashe supports Cape Town’s independent power push
Earlier this year, Mantashe said he was not pro-coal and was excited about the future of renewable energy working alongside IPPs (independent producers) and with the City of Cape Town to improve the energy sector in South Africa.
Cape Town uses 2,000MW a day. It has forged ahead with plans to avoid having to relying on Eskom for power generation.
WATCH | Mantashe supports Cape Town’s 300MW independent power push to avoid load-shedding
Eskom has enough electricity in its reserves
Mantashe criticised Eskom’s management in May, saying he could not understand why the power utility was resorting to load-shedding when it allegedly had enough electricity in its reserves.
“I hear this 6,000MW but I know Eskom is having 45,000MW connected capacity. It operates at 30,000MW. Therefore, the shortfall of 15,000MW is on the suboptimal operation of Eskom,” Mantashe said.
“As we implement the supplementary programme to boost generation, Eskom can also be optimised. They have 15,000MW that is idle. There is a lot of energy that is not used because of one reason or another.”
‘There’s a lot of energy that is not used’: Mantashe criticises Eskom as load-shedding continues
'It's unfair to place blame on myself'
He hit back at criticism he was to blame for the continuing blackouts after South Africa was plunged into stage 6 load-shedding.
Many displeased South Africans, including the DA, said Mantashe should be fired because of Eskom's electricity crisis.
“It's unfair to place blame on myself or the government. What should I do with Eskom as mineral resources and energy minister? The power utility is a matter [which falls] under public enterprises,” Mantashe told News24.
'Eskom falls under public enterprises': Mantashe says it's 'unfair' to blame him for load-shedding
De Ruyter is not the best person to fix Eskom’s crisis
Mantashe said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter was not the best person to fix Eskom’s crisis.
Mantashe, in an interview with the Mail & Guardian, said the embattled power utility needed a “fixer” and De Ruyter was not the right person due to a skills mismatch.
He said Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer understood the issues at the power utility better than De Ruyter because he is an engineer.
FF+ slams Mantashe for saying De Ruyter is not the best person to fix Eskom’s crisis
‘SA is not an island'
Amid growing criticism over the rolling blackouts, Mantashe said South Africans were understandably upset with the high stages of load-shedding.
He said South Africans see themselves as “an island”, as if load-shedding does not happen in other parts of the world.
“When you explain the crisis to society, South Africans see themselves as an island, when electric energy crisis is a global phenomenon. South Africans don’t accept that. They think this is a local crisis,” Mantashe said.
‘SA is not an island. Electricity crisis is a global phenomenon’, says Mantashe
Throwing his weight behind the new Eskom board
The backed the new Eskom board, saying it is skilled compared to the previous one.
This after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan appointed business leader Mpho Makwana as chair of the new board.
“There's a combination of skills in that board unlike the past, [including] technical skills,” said Mantashe.
“But always remember, a board is not the executive. There's still a responsibility to get the executive to have the required skills and the actual operations must have the requested skills.”
'There's a combination of skills unlike in the past': Mantashe throws his weight behind new Eskom board
Give them time: Mantashe claps back at load-shedding criticisms
'Energy poverty in Africa is a leadership issue'
According to Mantashe, power instability on the African continent is more about leadership failure than lack of resources.
Addressing delegates at the African Energy Week conference, Mantashe said Africa’s prosperity depended on solving energy poverty.
“Energy poverty is not an academic exercise in Africa, but it is our lived experience.
“We must turn around this abnormality. Africa must no longer wait. Changing this abnormality requires a greater level of commitment than ever seen before because Africa’s future depends on it.”
Mantashe: Energy poverty in Africa is a leadership issue
