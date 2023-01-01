Days of e-tolls numbered: Lesufi says deactivation will be finalised soon

The Gauteng government says the deactivation of the e-tolls billing system will be finalised in 2023.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement the notice to switch off the e-tolls will be gazetted, with the switch-off taking place 14 days after the release of the gazette.
He said the gazette will be released in early 2023, as agreed by the national department of transport.
Lesufi has assured Gauteng residents there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls.
“The premier is thrilled by the progress made thus far by the technical team that has been assigned with deactivating the e-tolls billing system,” Lesufi's office said.
The deactivation was scheduled to be on December 31, but the provincial government said due to the need to finalise key components of the MOU with the national government, the matter would be finalised in the new year.
The Gauteng government had committed to cover 30% of the R47bn debt roads agency Sanral incurred as a result of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).
TimesLIVE
