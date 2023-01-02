“If it happens consistently every Christmas and New Year’s Day, as we have seen, it clearly means it’s probably happening every day of the year. It means more girls are placing their own health, and that of their unborn babies, in jeopardy by falling pregnant too early.”
KZN welcomes 109 New Year's Day babies amid concerns over teen mom trend
Image: Supplied
KwaZulu-Natal’s youngest mother, whose baby is among the province’s 109 New Year’s Day births, is 15 years old while the father is the same age.
On Sunday health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and premier Nomusu Dube-Ncube visited the Harry Gwala regional hospital in Pietermaritzburg to welcome newborns.
The provincial health department said at 3pm 62 girls and 47 boys were born on New Year’s Day.
The eThekwini district recorded most birth at 27, followed by Zululand at 16.
But the trend of girls under 18 giving birth has cast gloom over the joyous occasion.
“Addington Hospital had the province’s first New Year’s baby, a boy weighing 3.4kg. He was born exactly at midnight, to a 17-year-old mother. The baby’s father is 19 years old,” said Simelane.
“Worryingly, the province’s youngest mother is a 15-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby girl, at Port Shepstone Hospital. The father of her baby is also 15.
“We also have two 16-year-old mothers who gave birth at Queen Nandi and Nkandla hospitals respectively. The father of the baby born at Nkandla is 23 years old, while the age of the father of the baby born to the 16-year-old at Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital is unknown at this stage.”
Simelane expressed concern about the trend of young girls falling pregnant.
Image: Supplied
