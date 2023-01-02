South Africa

KZN welcomes 109 New Year's Day babies amid concerns over teen mom trend

02 January 2023 - 10:02
KZN's youngest mother, a 15-year-old, welcomed her baby on New Year's Day. File image
KZN's youngest mother, a 15-year-old, welcomed her baby on New Year's Day. File image
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal’s youngest mother, whose baby is among the province’s 109 New Year’s Day births, is 15 years old while the father is the same age.

On Sunday health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and premier Nomusu Dube-Ncube visited the Harry Gwala regional hospital in Pietermaritzburg to welcome newborns.

The provincial health department said at 3pm 62 girls and 47 boys were born on New Year’s Day.

The eThekwini district recorded most birth at 27, followed by Zululand at 16.

But the trend of girls under 18 giving birth has cast gloom over the joyous occasion.

“Addington Hospital had the province’s first New Year’s baby, a boy weighing 3.4kg. He was born exactly at midnight, to a 17-year-old mother. The baby’s father is 19 years old,” said Simelane.

“Worryingly, the province’s youngest mother is a 15-year-old girl, who gave birth to a baby girl, at Port Shepstone Hospital. The father of her baby is also 15.

“We also have two 16-year-old mothers who gave birth at Queen Nandi and Nkandla hospitals respectively. The father of the baby born at Nkandla is 23 years old, while the age of the father of the baby born to the 16-year-old at Queen Nandi Memorial Hospital is unknown at this stage.”

Simelane expressed concern about the trend of young girls falling pregnant.

21-year-old Nonjabulo Nxele, from Howick, gave birth to her baby on New Year's
21-year-old Nonjabulo Nxele, from Howick, gave birth to her baby on New Year's
Image: Supplied

“If it happens consistently every Christmas and New Year’s Day, as we have seen, it clearly means it’s probably happening every day of the year. It means more girls are placing their own health, and that of their unborn babies, in jeopardy by falling pregnant too early.”

She said it was “not normal” for girls to engage in sex at such an early age and “should never be allowed”.

“These are children. They are nowhere near ready for the responsibilities that come with bringing a child into the world.

“We can never overemphasise the risks girls are exposed to when they fall pregnant. Not only are they in danger of potentially fatal pregnancy-related ailments, but their prospects of fulfilling their potential as human beings are considerably compromised.

“In the case of the 16-year-old impregnated by the 23-year-old, that child was 15 when she fell pregnant. That constitutes statutory rape. At 22 years, [the father] should have known this was unacceptable. How much longer are we going to allow this sort of thing to happen?

“While we will continue our efforts to fight teenage pregnancy, we again call on parents, guardians, educators and community leaders to have open and frank conversations with their children about the benefits of abstinence and responsible sexual behaviour,” said Simelane.

Dube-Ncube said the lives of the teenagers who became mothers have been ruined.

“We encourage young people to abstain from sex or to use condoms.

“We call on law enforcement officers in cases of statutory rape to move swiftly and arrest whoever the offender is. Under-age sexual activity is unlawful and should not be condoned.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Gauteng welcomes 167 New Year babies including 3 sets of twins

Gauteng public hospitals have welcomed the birth of more than 160 babies since the start of the new year.
News
20 hours ago

Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka released a detailed 57-page report after a complaint by Teboho Tsotetsi, who was said to be the father of the decuplets ...
News
2 days ago

More than 500 babies born on Christmas Day in South Africa

More than 500 babies were born across the country between midnight and midday on Christmas Day, the majority of them in Gauteng.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe South Africa
  2. PODCAST SERIES | How the Bulgarian mafia established itself in SA South Africa
  3. What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding South Africa
  4. Dutch kitesurfer dies in horrific accident in Muizenberg, Cape Town South Africa
  5. WATCH | Eight-year-old pianist wows Cape Town shoppers South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election