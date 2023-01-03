“I still don't understand why would the car be stripped whilst at the pound. Who permitted them to do that? Who did it? Where are the parts? I have a lot of questions.
Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound
Image: Supplied
A Durban man who allegedly had his car completely stripped while it was at the police pound in Isipingo is demanding answers.
According to Thulani Cebekhulu from Durban North, his Opel Corsa was hijacked while being driven by his brother in Avoca Hills on December 10 2021. Cebekhulu said his brother was robbed at gunpoint by two men.
On April 4 2022, the car was spotted in KwaMashu and the police were called in for help.
“The car was still the same. The body and the rims were still the same and that's why they managed to spot it. They found that everything was corresponding with my documents, even though it was tampered with a bit,” said Cebekhulu.
“The police then drove the car to the pound for further investigation and also to check if it was not linked to any other criminal activities. I thought the process was going to be fast as I needed my car for my business, but they delayed.”
Cebekhulu said he made numerous attempts to get his car back but was denied even seeing the car. He said it was only after he involved his attorney, that he was finally allowed to see it.
“I was shocked when I saw my car. It was like walking into a scrap yard and I could not identify it until they pointed it out to me. It was completely stripped and everything was gone including the wires. It was just a shell and chairs.
“The sad part is that when they drove the car to the pound it was fine. The engine, lights, battery and wires are now all gone.
“I still don't understand why would the car be stripped whilst at the pound. Who permitted them to do that? Who did it? Where are the parts? I have a lot of questions.
“It's painful because we pay a lot of money for those cars. I am not going to rest until I get my car back.”
According to Cebekhulu, the matter is now being dealt with by his attorney as they are preparing for legal actions against the police.
A list of questions was sent to the police for comment. However, they did not respond. Instead, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of carjacking was opened for investigation Greenwood Park police station after the complainant was robbed of his vehicle by two unknown males at Avoca Hills.
Gwala said the vehicle was recovered in KwaMashu and the docket was closed.
“If there is new evidence, [the case] will be reopened,” said Gwala.
TimesLIVE
