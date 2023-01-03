In 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic hit causing many deaths globally. In 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine affecting several countries. Suskin says astrologers had always known an epidemic and war were coming.
One of the other stressors that caused headaches for South Africa in 2022 was load-shedding. Suskin speaks of “saviours” who will come to the rescue this year.
He had predicted Cyril Ramaphosa would retain his job as president after the ANC elective conference in December but would be in for a bumpy ride this year.
LISTEN | Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin tells us what to expect in 2023
Image: 123rf
Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin explains what South Africa can expect in the new year.
Based in Cape Town, Suskin teaches a three-year diploma in astrology. He says as a sangoma and astrologer he can foresee the future.
He speaks about what South Africans can brace themselves for this year.
Listen to what the stars and bones say:
