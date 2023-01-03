South Africa

LISTEN | Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin tells us what to expect in 2023

03 January 2023 - 10:32
'Saviours' will come to the rescue this year, says astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin. Stock photo.
'Saviours' will come to the rescue this year, says astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin explains what South Africa can expect in the new year.

Based in Cape Town, Suskin teaches a three-year diploma in astrology. He says as a sangoma and astrologer he can foresee the future.

He speaks about what South Africans can brace themselves for this year.

Listen to what the stars and bones say:

In 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic hit causing many deaths globally. In 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine affecting several countries. Suskin says astrologers had always known an epidemic and war were coming.

One of the other stressors that caused headaches for South Africa in 2022 was load-shedding. Suskin speaks of “saviours” who will come to the rescue this year.

He had predicted Cyril Ramaphosa would retain his job as president after the ANC elective conference in December but would be in for a bumpy ride this year.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | Ramaphosa wins second term but limps in 2023, astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin foresees

Rod Suskin foresees a bumpy ride for Ramaphosa next year as more political battles rage against him.
Politics
2 weeks ago

African spirituality: Sangomas and ancestral callings were some of 2022's hottest topics

'It is causing more confusion and more segregation among us as blacks,' Dr Zikiswa Mvoko (Mkhulu Majola) on television's obsession with healing.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Rest up: 2023 promises to be another riveting ride

A major cabinet reshuffle is on the cards early in the new year — the biggest since Ramaphosa took office in February 2018 — and that’s just the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe South Africa
  2. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa
  3. Dutch kitesurfer dies in horrific accident in Muizenberg, Cape Town South Africa
  4. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  5. What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election