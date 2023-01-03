South Africa

N3 highway closed after multiple vehicle crash in Free State

03 January 2023 - 15:02 By Orrin Singh
A serious crash occurred between the Frankfort/Vrede interchange and Wilge Plaza shortly after midday on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

The north- and southbound lanes on the N3 highway have been closed after a serious multiple vehicle crash in the Free State on Tuesday.

According to Arrive Alive, the crash occurred between the Frankfort/Vrede interchange and Wilge Plaza shortly after midday.

“All lanes on the N3 Toll Route (both north- and southbound) in the vicinity are closed to traffic. Traffic is being stacked at the scene, while emergency services are attending to the numerous crash casualties,” the AA said in a statement..

Motorists are warned to expect extensive traffic disruptions in the area.”

