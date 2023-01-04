A group of more than 20 armed suspects who covered their faces with balaclavas reportedly stormed into a filling station in Graskop, Mpumalanga.
The incident in one of Mpumalanga's tourist hubs occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the suspects initially posed as clients who wanted to refill at the fuel station at about midnight.
“When fuel attendants offered assistance, the suspects reportedly held them at gunpoint and tied all of them with cable ties,” he said.
“The cashier, who was held hostage, was reportedly ordered to show them where the drop-in-safe was. The suspects allegedly detonated explosives to open the safe and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
20 armed suspects storm filling station, tourist centre in Mpumalanga
Robbers blow up safes and make off with cash
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A few minutes later, the suspects allegedly went to a nearby tourist centre.
“The suspects allegedly held a security guard at gunpoint and also tied him with cable ties. The suspects disabled the alarm system before accessing the building and detonating explosives to access cash in the safe. They made off with an undisclosed amount.”
Members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects can call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111. Information can also be sent via the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as confidential and callers can opt to remain anonymous.
