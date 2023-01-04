South Africa

Alleged house robber killed, five injured in crash during police chase

04 January 2023 - 10:57
The accident scene in Durban. One suspected robber died and five others were injured.
Image: SAPS

An alleged house robber was killed and five others are in hospital under police guard after they crashed into a truck during a high-speed car chase in Durban on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the gang was trying to evade arrest when the accident occurred on Umbilo Road outside the city.

“The Umbilo task team were patrolling Fielden Drive in Umbilo when they spotted a vehicle with six occupants,” he said.

“The vehicle was identified as one which was reported to have been involved in a house robbery in Malvern earlier in the day.

“With the suspects defying police’s instruction to stop, a high-speed chase ensued. The suspects drove into oncoming traffic on Umbilo Road and collided head-on with a horse and trailer [truck].”

More than 5,000 bust in KZN for festive season transgressions

More than 5,000 people were arrested during the festive season for various offences in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 hours ago

Netshiunda said the driver died at the scene while the remaining five suspects were arrested and taken to hospital.

“The suspects were found in possession of three firearms and 19 rounds of ammunition.

“Two of the firearms were linked to house robbery cases in Malvern and Pinetown in December 2022.”

The five suspects who survived the crash, aged between 20 and 27, will appear in court soon.

