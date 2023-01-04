South Africa

Men charged with possession of stolen fuel near border post

Duo had licensed arms and ammunition in vehicle

04 January 2023 - 14:00
Two suspects arrested for being in possession of eleven 20-litre containers carrying diesel and petrol are expected to appear in court soon.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two men found in possession of two firearms and an unaccounted-for supply of fuel at a stop and search operation close to the KwaZulu-Natal Golela port of entry to Swaziland are under arrest — not for the weapons, but for the fuel they were transporting.

A video of the men during the search operation caused a stir on social media, with users debating whether it is legal to have the guns and quantity of ammunition seen in the footage.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police, SANDF members and immigration officers stopped the white BMW on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged 24 and 27 years old, were found in possession of a rifle, a handgun and ammunition. 

“They were also found in possession of eleven 20-litre containers carrying diesel and petrol. With the suspects failing to explain where they found the fuel, they were placed under arrest for possession of the suspected stolen property,” he said.

Further investigations confirmed that both firearms were licensed and belonged to the 24-year-old man. “Firearm licences were granted under Section 16 of the Firearms Control Act,” he said.

Netshiunda said the men are expected to appear in court soon.

 TimesLIVE

