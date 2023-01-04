Men charged with possession of stolen fuel near border post

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police, SANDF members and immigration officers stopped the white BMW on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Two men found in possession of two firearms and an unaccounted-for supply of fuel at a stop and search operation close to the KwaZulu-Natal Golela port of entry to Swaziland are under arrest — not for the weapons, but for the fuel they were transporting.
A video of the men during the search operation caused a stir on social media, with users debating whether it is legal to have the guns and quantity of ammunition seen in the footage.
