Two men have been shot dead in KwaMashu, north of Durban.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident took place in A-Section of the sprawling township on Wednesday.
“On arrival at the scene, paramedics found it secured by private security members and police,” he said.
“On closer inspection, paramedics found two men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”
The motive for the shooting is unknown and police will investigate, he added.
Two dead in KwaMashu shooting
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
