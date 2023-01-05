South Africa

Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private prosecution

Zuma’s legal team unable to meet deadline because they were 'spending time with their families' over the Christmas period

05 January 2023 - 14:10 By FRANNY RABKIN

Former president Jacob Zuma has missed the deadline to file an answering affidavit in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application to interdict any further steps in Zuma’s private prosecution against him...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa calls for discipline as part 2 of ANC conference gets under way Politics
  2. LISTEN | 'Anarchists will be dealt with – the holiday is over': Mbalula Politics
  3. Ramaphosa makes his move to quash Zuma's private prosecution bid South Africa
  4. The big political battles that will spill into 2023 Politics

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  3. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  4. Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant South Africa
  5. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election