South Africa

Acting tax ombud's tenure extended

06 January 2023 - 19:28 By TimesLIVE
Acting tax ombud Prof Thabo Legwaila.
Acting tax ombud Prof Thabo Legwaila.
Image: Office of the Tax Ombud

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has reappointed Prof Thabo Legwaila for a further three months as acting tax ombud with effect from Saturday.

The reappointment extends Legwaila’s tenure following his appointment in an acting position in October last year to replace Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

“The recruitment process to find a suitable full-time candidate for the role is still underway and minister Godongwana is confident that it will be concluded shortly,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Legwaila  previously served as the CEO of the Office of the Tax Ombud and was well-versed with the tax regulations of the country.

“He is a more than capable steward of this office, which plays a critical role in improving the overall tax administration of the republic and ensuring that taxpayers have an avenue to resolve any complaints they may have against the national revenue authority equitably and in a timely manner.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Finance leaders to deliver future-fit insights at 2022 Saipa Accounting iNdaba

SPONSORED | Themed ‘Technomics for Sustainability’, the fourth annual conference will help professionals embrace and leverage technology, enabling ...
Business Times
2 months ago

Embrace the digital evolution of accountancy: register for the 2022 Saipa Accountancy iNdaba now

SPONSORED | Fourth annual conference for accountancy and finance professionals to tackle Technomics, where technology intersects with future economies
Business Times
3 months ago

BBBEE remains one of ANC’s key policy instruments: Ramaphosa

The president says his party is undeterred by the Constitutional Court ruling on preferential procurement in the public sector
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private ... South Africa
  2. Girl, 15, in ICU after her hair is caught in go-kart at Durban mall South Africa
  3. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  4. Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer South Africa
  5. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election