Hawks probe drive-by shooting outside popular Durban bakery

The Hawks are investigating who is behind a drive-by shooting outside a popular Berea, Durban, bakery in which a 50-year-old man was seriously injured.
It is alleged a tow-truck boss was the target of gunmen who fired several shots at his Mercedes-Benz outside Bread Mill in Problem Mkhize (Cowey) Road at about 6pm on Thursday.
Images of the bullet-riddled vehicle are doing the rounds on social media.
“We can confirm that Hawks members and Durban Central detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder,” Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo told TimesLIVE on Friday.
“It is alleged a 50-year-old male was shot at by unknown suspects while he was sitting in his vehicle. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.
“The motive is unknown and no arrest has been made.”
According to Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med, members of the public rushed the man to hospital.
The incident comes a few weeks after a tow-truck driver was among two people killed in a drive-by shooting.
The men were stationed at the corner of Stalwart Simelane (Stanger) Street and Argyle Road in central Durban. The tow-truck company concerned is well established in the area.
Police suspect the double murder was a hit.
