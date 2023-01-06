Principal pathologist at the NICD’s centre for vaccine and immunology Dr Kerrigan McCarthy says prevention and control of a measles outbreak can be achieved only through vaccination.
'Measles vaccine is one of the most effective vaccines known to humankind, it is about 98%-99% effective,” said McCarthy.
The highly transmissible viral infection is passed from person to person.
Child health specialist at the national health department Dr Lesley Bamford says the department has launched outbreak responses on both a local and broader level, with vaccination campaigns under way in affected provinces.
Bamford encouraged parents and caregivers to ensure their children are fully vaccinated. She says those who missed their two vaccine doses, which are usually given at 6 and 12 months, are eligible for a catchup dose.
LISTEN | Nationwide measles outbreak expected once schools reopen, experts warn
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the national health department are anticipating a nationwide outbreak of measles when schools reopen for the 2023 academic year.
This as the number of measles cases being detected across South Africa rises daily, with more than 300 lab confirmed cases to date.
The NICD has declared a measles outbreak in Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West.
