South Africa

‘Our mom was pining for answers that never came’: Family of Melville shooting victim suffers another loss

06 January 2023 - 13:26
Desiree Johnson lost her sister Liana Petersen, left, in the drive-by shooting on New Year's Day in 2020.
Desiree Johnson lost her sister Liana Petersen, left, in the drive-by shooting on New Year's Day in 2020.
Image: Supplied

The latest update on the Melville shooting came too late for one of the families of the two women who were killed on New Year’s Day in 2020.

This week police said they have launched a manhunt for the owner of a farm in Kliprivier, Gauteng, where a firearm recovered at the property was linked to the  restaurant shooting in Melville, Johannesburg, in 2020. Two people were killed and several were injured.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said nine firearms were found buried on the farm and taken for ballistic testing.

“One of the firearms has been linked to the crime in Melville. Police have since been on a manhunt for the owner of the farm,” Mathe said.

She said the owner was known to police and was urged to hand himself over to the authorities.

Desiree Johnson’s sister Liana Petersen was one of those killed when shots were fired indiscriminately at patrons shortly after 1am on New Year’s Day in 2020 at Poppy’s Restaurant.

Breakthrough in Poppy's Restaurant 2020 New Year's Day shooting

Police have launched a manhunt for the owner of a farm in Kliprivier, Gauteng, where one of the firearms recovered at the property was linked to a ...
News
2 days ago

Johnson said the update came too late as they recently buried their mother, Doreen Petersen, who had been pining over the death of her daughter.

“She kept asking when the killers will be arrested. She wanted justice for her daughter. She died without knowing who killed Liana and why. She was pining for her daughter, especially because no one kept her updated. Police are not providing us with updates,” Johnson said.

“The only updates we receive are through the news, like everyone else. It’s like we didn’t lose our sister. Liana’s family is in Cape Town. They are the people who should be kept up to date with developments.”

Johnson wants the shooter to be arrested. 

“They only have guns but no arrests. We want to see whoever is behind the shooting arrested.”

Their mother's funeral was held last Thursday at the same church where her sister’s funeral was held in 2020, she added. 

“All those emotions at Liana's funeral came back. It was very emotional for all of us.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Discovery of Kliprivier guns could be breakthrough for police if they dig deeper, says expert

Guns found buried on a plot in Kliprivier in Gauteng should not be looked at in isolation and if police dig deeper, they could crack more cases, a ...
News
1 day ago

Melville shooting: Young girl heartbroken after watching mother die

The 11-year-old daughter of Liana Petersen, one of the women who was shot dead in Melville, witnessed her mother take her last breaths
News
2 years ago

‘We've been forgotten': Melville shooting victims

It’s been exactly seven months since a fatal shooting in Melville, Johannesburg - and the victims are struggling to move on.
News
2 years ago

'Everyone felt safe and happy until the last moment': Heartbroken husband of Melville shooting victim

The husband of one of the victims of the New Year’s Day shooting in Melville, Johannesburg, is reeling from the loss.
News
3 years ago

WATCH | 'I felt like I was going to die': Melville shooting victims speak out

Victims of the deadly Melville drive-by speak out.
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private ... South Africa
  2. Girl, 15, in ICU after her hair is caught in go-kart at Durban mall South Africa
  3. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  4. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  5. Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election