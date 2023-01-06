South Africa

POLL | Have you ever snuck booze into a place it wasn't allowed?

06 January 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
How far would you go to smuggle a beer in? Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

Daring attempts to sneak booze onto a public beach have sparked debate on how far many people would go to get a drink.

Cape Town MMC for safety and security JP Smith cast a spotlight on some of the methods used to smuggle alcohol during the festive season, including disguising it as babies wrapped in blankets and using baby bottles.

“We cannot carry on like this and perhaps it is time to consider instituting stronger measures against transgressors,” Smith said.

City law enforcement confiscated 18,584 bottles (6,699 litres) between December 1 last year and January 2.

Though this was higher than the past two years, the confiscated volume was less than those years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our alcohol confiscations soared, and while there is a drop in the overall litres confiscated, that is only because people are employing different tactics to get alcohol into public spaces. Bottles of spirits have now become sachets; large beers have been replaced by smaller bottles,” Smith added.

His comments drew a conversation on smuggling alcohol and some of the methods used.

Many drinkers went into smuggling mode when alcohol sales were banned during the hard lockdown in 2020. They either snuck into liquor shops through small openings in the door, bought booze illegally, got it from family and friends, or made their own.

The Sunday Times reported an online survey of 1,500 South Africans across provinces and income groups found more than half of the respondents ran out of alcohol during the first lockdown, between March and May.

The survey, conducted by international consultancy Euromonitor, said 27% of those who ran out bought alcohol despite the ban, 9% travelled to “another area” to find it and 15% made their own.

By December 29 2020, 1,736 people had been charged with liquor-related offences,  including illegal transportation, production and trading of alcohol. Police had seized more than 200,000l of alcoholic drinks by that date.

