ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has labelled South Africa a “banana republic” after a video of a man impersonating a police officer went viral.
In the video, a man wearing a police cap laughs as he sits behind the wheel of a marked police van.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the unauthorised use of SAPS property and uniform is in contravention of the SAPS Act.
Mashaba weighed in, claiming there is a “total disdain” and disrespect for the law in South Africa.
“Our country, South Africa, has certainly been turned into a banana republic. Total disdain and disrespect for the foundation of the application of the rule of law. Where is the minister of police when this happens?”
Responding to questions of why the man had become “fearless” in breaking the law, Mashaba claimed he had been “protected”.
'SA has been turned into a banana republic'- Mashaba slams man impersonating police officer
Image: MASI LOSI
Mathe said the man had “committed at least three offences in terms of the SAPS Act”.
“The man created a false impression that he is lawfully associated with the police service by being in a marked police vehicle and wearing the badge and emblem of the SAPS, which is protected by law”.
TimesLIVE
