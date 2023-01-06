South Africa

'SA has been turned into a banana republic': Mashaba slams man impersonating police officer

06 January 2023 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba weighed in on the viral video.
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba weighed in on the viral video.
Image: MASI LOSI

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has labelled South Africa a “banana republic” after a video of a man impersonating a police officer went viral.

In the video, a man wearing a police cap laughs as he sits behind the wheel of a marked police van. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the unauthorised use of SAPS property and uniform is in contravention of the SAPS Act.

Mashaba weighed in, claiming there is a “total disdain” and disrespect for the law in South Africa.

“Our country, South Africa, has certainly been turned into a banana republic. Total disdain and disrespect for the foundation of the application of the rule of law. Where is the minister of police when this happens?”

Responding to questions of why the man had become “fearless” in breaking the law, Mashaba claimed he had been “protected”.

Mathe said the man had “committed at least three offences in terms of the SAPS Act”.

“The man created a false impression that he is lawfully associated with the police service by being in a marked police vehicle and wearing the badge and emblem of the SAPS, which is protected by law”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Man impersonating police officer 'violates SAPS Act'

Police are investigating a video of a civilian donning a police cap and sitting in a marked SAPS vehicle.
News
1 day ago

‘How does R3bn disappear?’: Mashaba on Giyani water project scandal

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has questioned the missing R3bn allocated to the Giyani Bulk Water Project meant to benefit 55 Limpopo villages.
News
3 weeks ago

Mashaba slams Mantashe for accepting ‘minister of the year’ award amid ongoing load-shedding

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed energy and minerals minister Gwede Mantashe for accepting the African Petroleum Minister of the Year award.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Mashaba sips tea with Steenhuisen over 'positive strides' and plans for 2024 elections

It seems ActionSA and the DA have set aside their differences and are exploring ways to work together again.
Politics
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private ... South Africa
  2. Girl, 15, in ICU after her hair is caught in go-kart at Durban mall South Africa
  3. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  4. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  5. Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election