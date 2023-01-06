His plan to hold government officials accountable came after he travelled to provinces over the festive period.
Monyela said he was no stranger to being a watchdog for society, having cut his teeth in the newsroom as a former journalist.
SA's head of diplomacy Clayson Monyela uses Twitter to ensure government colleagues toe the line
Monyela says South Africa has been outpaced and overtaken by other African countries because government officials are not held accountable
International relations and co-operation department head of diplomacy Clayson Monyela has started the new year with a bang — naming and shaming government departments, officials and municipalities who have dropped the ball.
A week ago Monyela warned he would use his Twitter timeline to “remind fish to swim”.
Since then Monyela has had calls from mayors and municipal officials pleading with him not to expose them to his almost 200,000 followers.
His plan to hold government officials accountable came after he travelled to provinces over the festive period.
“I observed that public infrastructure is not being maintained, and this is in terms of the basics. What do these people do? These councillors, mayors, municipal managers, premiers, ministers; because they live in these places, they drive on these roads.
“Being part of the system I know there is a budget for maintenance. There are people whose day-to-day job is to fix potholes, an inquiry about non-availability of water — this is what they are supposed to do daily, but it’s not being done.”
Monyela said he was no stranger to being a watchdog for society, having cut his teeth in the newsroom as a former journalist.
“It boils down to frustration. I am quite senior in government. I am part of some structures at a national level where we raise these things. People listen and say it is ‘noted’ but there is no action.”
Politicians do not like to be named and shamed, hence his plan to call them out.
“Politicians guard their images jealously, so I thought, ‘I am going to name you and shame you and be a mosquito in your ear until you get off your ass and do your job’.”
He is not concerned about backlash from government but about the well-being of South Africa.
“I am not worried about being called out by my colleagues in government or comrades in the movement. I am worried about what is happening in this country because I think this country is worth fighting for.
“South Africa compares favourably with developed countries around the world. Even if we don’t add or develop further as a country, if we just maintain what we have, we will be OK.
“My biggest worry is we are regressing and losing what we have. We have been overtaken by other countries in Africa. There was a time when we were the number one economy in the continent.”
Monyela says he has received numerous calls from mayors and officials pleading with him not to tag them on social media since publicly announcing his intentions.
“People have asked me not to tag them and rather if I stumble across something in their area, municipality, province or department to call them and they will attend to it — the power of social media is great,” he said.
