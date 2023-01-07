Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12

CPF members in southern Johannesburg were on Saturday afternoon on the scene at the Klipriver Drive overpass next to the N12 highway where a petrol tanker overturned.
Mike Fontes, CPF chairperson for Mondeor and the PRO for the Johannesburg Cluster Policing Board, says the accident occurred at about 3pm.
“I started receiving the first reports by about 3pm. We do not yet know what caused the accident, but our people are on scene.
“The truck was travelling on N12 motorway eastbound and looks like it climbed the embankment and hit the bridge of the Kliprivier Drive overpass.”
Fontes said they learnt a hard lesson from the recent Boksburg explosion.
“The truck has spilt some petrol, so I expect the authorities to close the N12 in that section. For now, we are trying to create a safety cordon of 300m to 500m wide, but the proximity of the highway is making that difficult. We want the cordon in place while we are waiting for the hazmat team to attend to the situation.”
Fontes said the driver of the truck appeared to be unharmed.
Shortly after ending the call, Fontes sent this reporter a WhatsApp message: “JMPD has closed the highway.”
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the closure and forwarded a traffic advisory notice reading: “There's currently a petrol tanker crash on Kliprivier Drive north near the N12 exit, Suideroord in the Johannesburg southern suburbs. Only one vehicle was involved in the accident scene, which is a petrol tanker.”
“From the preliminary information received the tanker crashed and landed on the embankment next to the N12 East and the driver remains trapped inside the vehicle.
“Hazmat technicians are on the scene to contain the petrol spillage and Emergency Management Service is also on the scene for the extrication of the driver from the vehicle.”
He said JMPD officers had been deployed.
“The N12 East has been closed off at Xavier Street. N12 West is closed off at Comaro Road. Kliprivier Drive is closed in both directions between the N12 West and N12 East exit.
“Motorists can divert off the N12 East onto Xavier Street and turn right into Rifle Range Road and off Comaro Road using Oak Avenue, Prairie Street and turn left into Rifle Range Road.”
Fihla advises people to avoid the area if possible.
“Residents living within proximity of the accident scene are urged to be extremely cautious of the situation at hand. Motorists are advised to avoid the N12 in both directions travelling between Xavier Street and Comaro Road.”
