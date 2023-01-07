South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant

The variant was discovered in gene sequencing carried out by researchers at Stellenbosch University from a December 27 sample, Tulio de Oliveira, head of a gene sequencing institute at the university, said on Twitter.
XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US and been detected in at least 28 other countries, according to the WHO.
It’s yet to be identified in China, which is undergoing a surge in infections after relaxing strict controls that limited the impact of previous waves of Covid-19 in the country. No impact on cases, hospitalisations or deaths have been seen in South Africa so far, De Oliveira said.
