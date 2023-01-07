South Africa

Teenage suspect arrested after 10-year-old girl's body found in Paarl

07 January 2023 - 15:22 By TImesLIVE
The suspect will appear in court after he has been charged.
An 18-year-old suspect has reportedly been arrested after the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in Paarl in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said according to reports, the victim was found in Lazola Street, Block A, Mbekweni, on Friday, said News24.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. An 18-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested,” the news site reported Twigg as saying.

He will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court after being charged.

