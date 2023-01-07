An 18-year-old suspect has reportedly been arrested after the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in Paarl in the Western Cape.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said according to reports, the victim was found in Lazola Street, Block A, Mbekweni, on Friday, said News24.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. An 18-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested,” the news site reported Twigg as saying.
He will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court after being charged.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Teenage suspect arrested after 10-year-old girl's body found in Paarl
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
An 18-year-old suspect has reportedly been arrested after the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in Paarl in the Western Cape.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said according to reports, the victim was found in Lazola Street, Block A, Mbekweni, on Friday, said News24.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. An 18-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested,” the news site reported Twigg as saying.
He will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court after being charged.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Five accused of murder near Koster to apply for bail on Monday
Trio arrested for murder of Gauteng police sergeant remanded
Police in hunt of suspect after chopped body of woman found in Limpopo
Mysterious deaths of mother and son under investigation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos