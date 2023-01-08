South Africa

Bodies of eight suspected illegal miners retrieved near Burgersfort

08 January 2023 - 18:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Community members at Ga-Maroga village near Burgersfort dug this hole to retrieve the bodies of eight suspected illegal miners who were trapped while allegedly mining for chrome on Friday.
Image: SAPS

The bodies of eight suspected illegal miners were retrieved in Driekop outside Burgersfort on Saturday night.

The men who were digging for chrome at Ga-Maroga village, died when they were trapped underground from Friday.

“One South African, three Mozambicans and four Zimbabweans were allegedly busy with illegal mining activities when the water from heavy rains in the area, apparently pushed the soil and blocked the only point they were using for entry and exit. They then apparently suffocated,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He said the police were called on Saturday night and on arrival they found community members had dug a hole and gained access to the miners. Some had started retrieving the bodies.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe warned community members to stop engaging in illegal mining activities as this was unsafe and against the law.

“We have established a team to deal with illegal mining activities around the province, especially in the areas along the R37 road in Sekhukhune District and many illegal miners have been arrested and mining equipment confiscated,” Hadebe said.

