South Africa

Preliminary figures reveal 200 road fatalities in Gauteng during festive season

08 January 2023 - 17:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Preliminary figures show that of the200 road fatalities on Gauteng roads since the start of the festive season, pedestrians accounted for almost half of the deaths. Stock photo.
Preliminary figures show that of the200 road fatalities on Gauteng roads since the start of the festive season, pedestrians accounted for almost half of the deaths. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Preliminary statistics indicate Gauteng has recorded more than 200 road traffic fatalities since the beginning of the festive season with pedestrians accounting for almost 50% of the deaths. 

Gauteng traffic police revealed this on Sunday as they announced they had intensified the deployment of officers along the province’s major routes and freeways as part of an integrated festive season law enforcement plan.

The aim is to reduce fatal road traffic crashes.

They said the province had witnessed reckless and negligent driving, disregard of traffic signals and passenger overloading, especially during the festive season.

On Saturday, three children were killed due to what police alleged was reckless and negligent behaviour by a BMW driver who was allegedly spinning the car.

Police on manhunt for BMW driver who allegedly killed three children in Pretoria

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of a BMW who allegedly struck seven people, killing three children, in Pretoria on Saturday.
News
4 hours ago

In another incident, a pedestrian was hit by a VW Polo on the R101 near Hammanskraal.  

“Through the deployment of officers, the Gauteng traffic police will continue to work together with various law enforcement agencies and co-ordinate operations through data-driven projects to reduce road fatalities, respond to reported incidents and support police with crime prevention and combating initiatives in the province,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

He said it was concerning that pedestrians continued to make up a high number of road fatalities.

“This pedestrian high mortality rate is attributable to not wearing reflective gear at night, violation of traffic signals, distracted walking, distracted driving, using public roads while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and jaywalking among others.  

“To this end, the Gauteng traffic police will also deploy road safety practitioners in built-up areas situated along the freeways and other roads identified as dangerous to enhance road user knowledge and to increase pedestrian compliance with road traffic rules and signs.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12

CPF members in southern Johannesburg were on Saturday afternoon on the scene at the Klipriver Drive overpass next to the N12 highway where a petrol ...
News
1 day ago

Expect ‘massive’ claims over Boksburg tanker tragedy, lawyers say

The truck owners have been cleared by a third-party probe they commissioned, but legal experts say neither the company nor its driver is off the hook.
News
19 hours ago

More than 140 deaths on KZN roads since start of festive season

More than 140 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal roads since the start of the festive season, says premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  2. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private ... South Africa
  4. Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer South Africa
  5. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election