South Africa

City of Cape Town to investigate MyCiTi bus blaze

09 January 2023 - 14:53
A MyCiti bus was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out at the rear of the vehicle. File image
Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a MyCiTi bus on Monday.

The urban mobility directorate reported the MyCiTi express bus was on the N2 inbound, close to the Bhunga Avenue turn-off near Langa, when the fire broke out shortly before 8am.

The bus, with 60 passengers on board, was on its way from Mitchells Plain to the Civic Centre station in the city centre when passengers alerted the driver about smoke at the back of the vehicle. The driver pulled over and passengers were evacuated.

“The city’s fire services extinguished the fire and we confirm the bus driver and about 60 passengers disembarked unharmed,” the city said.

A replacement bus transported the passengers to the Civic Centre station.

Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

Golden Arrow passenger buses and a truck were petrol-bombed on Thursday in Nyanga, Cape Town.
News
4 months ago

“We will investigate the cause of the fire with assistance from the vehicle operating company, independent assessors, insurers and the vehicle manufacturer,” MMC for urban mobility Rob Quintas said.  

Details would only be available once the assessments had been completed, he said.

“I’m grateful nobody was injured. I thank the passengers and driver for staying calm and responsive and express my appreciation to the police and firefighters for their prompt assistance.”

TimesLIVE

