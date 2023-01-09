South Africa

Heavy police presence ahead of kidnapping ‘kingpin’ appearance

09 January 2023 - 11:01
A hefty police contingent has been deployed to the Thembisa magistrate's court before the appearance of an alleged Mozambican "kidnapping kingpin".
A hefty police contingent has been deployed to the Thembisa magistrate's court before the appearance of an alleged Mozambican "kidnapping kingpin".
Image: Orrin Singh/TimesLIVE

A hefty police contingent has been deployed to the Thembisa magistrate's court before the appearance of an alleged Mozambican “kidnapping kingpin”.

Members of the police tactical response team and organised crime are stationed outside the courtroom where the 50-year-old is expected to appear.

He was arrested at an upmarket estate in Centurion on Saturday during a multidisciplinary operation led by members of the trilateral planning cell and Interpol.

He is wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping cases where ransom demands were made in Mozambique.

Police said the accused would appear before the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday, but the court venue was changed at the 11th hour. TimesLIVE understands the change of venue was due to jurisdictional reasons.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin arrested in Centurion

A 50-year alleged kingpin wanted in Mozambique for kidnapping cases where ransom demands were made was arrested in Centurion on Saturday evening.
News
21 hours ago

Trio nabbed for alleged kidnapping, extortion and murder in Cape Town

A police joint operation has led to the arrest of three suspects on kidnapping, extortion and murder charges after the discovery of the body of a ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Petty criminals are being allowed to advance to kidnapping, experts say

Lizette Lancaster, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, says a failure of policing of what South Africans consider "petty crimes", such ...
News
1 week ago

Kidnap victim dies shortly after being rescued by police

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi businessman kidnapped at his home arriving from work last Tuesday died shortly after he was rescued by North West police.
News
1 month ago

Vosloorus becomes SA's kidnap capital, Joburg CBD leads in robberies at non-residential premises

Johannesburg Central also came a close second in kidnapping cases between July and September
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  2. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa
  3. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  4. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  5. One injured, two escape in shoot-out at Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia home South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election