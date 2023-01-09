A 28-year-old farmer was killed and his father assaulted, allegedly by a neighbouring farmer, in Ficksburg, Free State, on Sunday.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the suspect was arrested.
“It's alleged that on Sunday at about 6.30pm the 56-year-old farmer was called by his neighbouring farmer in the district of Ficksburg, complaining about his cattle which crossed over to his farm and damaged the fence. The farmer and his son, 28, removed the cattle and he left his father behind.
“The suspect arrived and allegedly started assaulting the farmer, who summoned his son. Upon his son's arrival, the suspect pulled out his firearm and allegedly shot the son five times. The son fired one shot, injuring the suspect,” said Mophiring.
The farmer rushed his son to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries en route.
Police later traced the suspect to a hospital in Bethlehem, where he was placed under arrest.
“They confiscated the 9mm pistol in his possession.
“Both firearms used by the suspect and the deceased have been seized. The suspect opened a case of attempted murder,” Mophiring said.
The police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The suspect will appear before the Ficksburg magistrate’s court soon.
Young farmer shot after 'dispute about cattle', neighbour arrested
Image: 123rf.com
