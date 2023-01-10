South Africa

He didn't see it coming, says family of boy killed in 'illegal Daveyton drag race'

10 January 2023 - 16:27
The burnt shell of the Toyota Etios which crashed into pedestrians on Sunday, killing eight-year-old Nkosiyomusa Pride Ndaba.
The burnt shell of the Toyota Etios which crashed into pedestrians on Sunday, killing eight-year-old Nkosiyomusa Pride Ndaba.
Image: Supplied

Wednesday would have been exciting for eight-year-old Nkosiyomusa Pride Ndaba. He was due to start grade four at Rynsoord Primary School in Benoni. Instead, his family is planning his funeral. 

Nkosiyomusa was struck by a vehicle in Etwatwa, Daveyton, on the East Rand on Sunday after the driver lost control and slammed into pedestrians.

According to his aunt, Zinhle Precious Ndhlovu, her nephew was unaware of the danger he was in when the drivers of a Toyota Etios and Nissan 1400 were drag racing near the corner of Simunye Street and Madikizela Drive shortly before 8pm. 

At the time of the collision, Nkosiyomusa was sitting in an open plot two houses from his home. 

Nkosiyomusa Pride Ndaba.
Nkosiyomusa Pride Ndaba.
Image: Supplied

“He was playing with his friends on the pavement. He was sitting on the grass and the friends were on their feet. He was not watching the race. He didn't even see the vehicle coming his way.

“He was a very smart, intelligent, active, cute and loving young man, just like his father. This was not an accident, it was stupidity and reckless driving ... They were street racing.”

Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of the vehicle and collided into minors and adults aged between eight and 37.

“An eight-year-old boy died on the scene and two 12-year-old boys, who sustained slight injuries, were transported to hospital. Three other pedestrians, aged 12, 30 and 37, were treated for shock by emergency services.”

Thepa said the driver of the Toyota, a male believed to be in his 50s, was attacked by residents and his vehicle set alight.

“He was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. The unknown driver of the white Nissan 1400 fled on foot to avoid the violent community members, who set alight his abandoned vehicle.”

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello confirmed a case of culpable homicide was being investigated. 

The Nissan 1400 and Toyota Etios were torched by residents.
The Nissan 1400 and Toyota Etios were torched by residents.
Image: EMDP

Pule Earm, founder of the Soweto Drift Academy, said illegal drag racing was not being policed properly.

“Police need to make examples of one of us, and I say one of us because at some stage someone needs to take responsibility for what these people are doing. Police are not laying down the law. If someone is taken to task and made an example of, then this can be prevented. This is outright culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.”

Ward councillor Mzwakhe Khumalo said this was the second death of a minor due to negligent driving in the area in less than a week. 

“Last Wednesday, a truck driver knocked down and killed a five-year-old who was on the pavement. Then on Sunday we have another incident where a child is killed.”

He said according to residents, those involved in Sunday’s incident had raced in the area before.

“It was not the first time these guys did this. They would often be seen racing. 

“The community wrote a petition before I became a councillor to urge the municipality to put speed humps on that road. To date they have not been assisted. The municipal officials are not acting accordingly. The maintenance department takes too long to respond,” he said. 

Nkosiyomusa will be buried at the weekend. 

READ MORE:

Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child

A car ploughed into a group of people in Salvokop, killing three children, and the driver fled the scene.
News
1 day ago

Joburg speed cameras back, more than 6000 speeding offences on new year’s day

After almost two years of no speed cameras on Joburg roads, more than 6000 speeding violations were recorded on camera on new year’s day.
News
5 days ago

Family devastated after traffic cop killed at roadblock

The family of KwaDukuza traffic officer Supt Collin Sibusiso Zulu, 54, who was run over during a roadblock on Tuesday, want the law to take its ...
News
1 month ago

Family of cyclist killed in Fourways wants drunk driver jailed

IT executive Steven Preston, 37, was knocked over while cycling in June 2020. The driver of the BMW involved in the accident, Ishe Davani, was ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  3. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  4. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  5. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election