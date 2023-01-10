The vacation comes after Malema slammed ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe’s decision to bar Yengeni from contesting for any national executive committee position at the party’s recent national conference.
In a letter, Motlanthe told Yengeni he would not be eligible for any position at the 55th elective conference after the committee's process of vetting nominees. Yengeni appealed against the decision and won.
“What Kgalema did to Tony is political thuggery. It is highly unacceptable coming from one of the few remaining respected elders of our society,” said Malema.
The pictures of Malema and Yengeni living their best life drew mixed reactions from social media users.
Some questioned Malema’s stance while others weighed in on his “political maturity”.
IN PICS | Malema and Yengeni on holiday ‘minding their own water’
Image: Twitter/Julius Malema
While many may be feeling the January blues, EFF leader Julius Malema and former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni are at the coast living their best lives.
The two politicians shared images of their holiday, where they can be seen enjoying life on a boat and having drinks.
“When you and your Mkhuluwa (older brother) Tony Yengeni mind your own water,” read the caption on Malema's picture.
The vacation comes after Malema slammed ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe’s decision to bar Yengeni from contesting for any national executive committee position at the party’s recent national conference.
In a letter, Motlanthe told Yengeni he would not be eligible for any position at the 55th elective conference after the committee's process of vetting nominees. Yengeni appealed against the decision and won.
“What Kgalema did to Tony is political thuggery. It is highly unacceptable coming from one of the few remaining respected elders of our society,” said Malema.
The pictures of Malema and Yengeni living their best life drew mixed reactions from social media users.
Some questioned Malema’s stance while others weighed in on his “political maturity”.
READ MORE:
Malema vows to fight ‘delinquent’ Ramaphosa until he resigns
What Motlanthe did to Yengeni is 'political thuggery', says Malema
Tony Yengeni wins disqualification appeal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos