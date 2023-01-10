South Africa

IN PICS | Malema and Yengeni on holiday ‘minding their own water’

10 January 2023 - 07:30
EFF leader Julius Malema and former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni.
EFF leader Julius Malema and former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni.
Image: Twitter/Julius Malema

While many may be feeling the January blues, EFF leader Julius Malema and former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni are at the coast living their best lives. 

The two politicians shared images of their holiday, where they can be seen enjoying life on a boat and having drinks. 

“When you and your Mkhuluwa (older brother) Tony Yengeni mind your own water,” read the caption on Malema's picture. 

The vacation comes after Malema slammed ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe’s decision to bar Yengeni from contesting for any national executive committee position at the party’s recent national conference. 

In a letter, Motlanthe told Yengeni he would not be eligible for any position at the 55th elective conference after the committee's process of vetting nominees. Yengeni appealed against the decision and won. 

“What Kgalema did to Tony is political thuggery. It is highly unacceptable coming from one of the few remaining respected elders of our society,” said Malema.

The pictures of Malema and Yengeni living their best life drew mixed reactions from social media users. 

Some questioned Malema’s stance while others weighed in on his “political maturity”. 

READ MORE:

Malema vows to fight ‘delinquent’ Ramaphosa until he resigns

"He must know winning means nothing. Whether he likes it or not, he will not finish his second term,” said Malema.
Politics
2 weeks ago

What Motlanthe did to Yengeni is 'political thuggery', says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema weighed in on Kgalema Motlanthe's decision to bar former ANC chief whip Tony Yengeni from contesting for any national ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Tony Yengeni wins disqualification appeal

The ANC's electoral committee has upheld Tony Yengeni's appeal against his disqualification from national executive committee candidacy.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  3. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  4. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  5. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election