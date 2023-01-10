South Africa

Judge allows Durban woman to move to Cape Town with child for new job despite dad's objections

Says women have been denied opportunities for self-advancement and should not be restrained, particularly by egocentric men

10 January 2023 - 14:07 By TANIA BROUGHTON

A Durban mom has been granted permission to relocate to Cape Town with her two-year-old daughter in spite of opposition from the child’s father who, the judge labelled, as being egocentric and driven by his own interests...

