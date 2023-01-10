Nangy faces charges of kidnapping in Mozambique and a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 18 last year.
TimesLIVE
Mashaba: 'South Africa cannot be a playground of international criminal syndicates'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has again lamented the state of the country, weighing in on the scourge of international criminal syndicates in South Africa.
Mashaba was reacting to the arrest of alleged kidnapping kingpin Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy.
Nangy was arrested on Saturday at an estate in Centurion by local law enforcement and Interpol. He appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Monday.
Mashaba hailed the arrest as a “positive move”.
“South Africa cannot be a playground of international criminal syndicates. Well done to all involved.”
TimesLIVE
