South Africa

Mashaba: 'South Africa cannot be a playground of international criminal syndicates'

10 January 2023 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said SA is a playground for international criminal syndicates.File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has again lamented the state of the country, weighing in on the scourge of international criminal syndicates in South Africa.

Mashaba was reacting to the arrest of alleged kidnapping kingpin Esmael Malude Ramos Nangy.

Nangy was arrested on Saturday at an estate in Centurion by local law enforcement and Interpol. He appeared in the Thembisa magistrate's court on Monday. 

Mashaba hailed the arrest as a “positive move”.

“South Africa cannot be a playground of international criminal syndicates. Well done to all involved.”

Nangy faces charges of kidnapping in Mozambique and a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 18 last year.

The matter was postponed to January 16 while the extradition process is finalised. He remains in custody until his next appearance.

Mashaba recently labelled South Africa a “banana republic” after a video of a man impersonating a police officer went viral.

Mashaba weighed in, claiming there is a “total disdain” and disrespect for the law in South Africa.

“Our country, South Africa, has certainly been turned into a banana republic. Total disdain and disrespect for the foundation of the application of the rule of law. Where is the minister of police when this happens?”

