Prison warder arrested for 'smuggling contraband'
Image: 123RF/scanrail
A female warder at Zonderwater prison in Cullinan spent Christmas behind bars after she was caught allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into the correctional services facility.
Thokosile Anna Mkhwanazi entered Zonderwater on December 12 carrying her lunchbox and two containers of boxed custard.
According to an internal report which TimesLIVE has seen, Mkhwanazi attempted to enter the prison through the visitors’ gate when she was searched.
“The official who was searching females was suspicious after searching the boxed custard, which felt too hard to be liquid,” the report read.
When Mkhwanazi was asked about the box, she claimed the custard was frozen and volunteered to leave it in her locker.
It is understood by TimesLIVE the official in charge of the search became suspicious and reported the incident to security management.
“Mkhwanazi was called to open her locker together with her unit manager. She opened the locker under supervision and allegedly confessed to security there were cellphones inside the box of custard.”
She was taken to the unit by internal security to establish what was inside the other box of custard.
WATCH | Zonderwater prison warder arrested for 'smuggling contraband for inmates'
“Upon arrival, the box was missing. She said it had probably been taken by offenders who were cleaning the office,” the report read.
She was taken to the prison’s Head of Centre (HCC).
“One official in her unit was suspicious about the movements of offenders who were cleaning and checked the frozen chicken strips brought by in Mkhwanazi in her lunchbox as the offenders were preparing to cook them.
“They discovered there was a ball wrapped inside. Police were called and the following were discovered:
Security officials were instructed to search the warder’s house on the prison grounds and more contraband was allegedly discovered, this time enclosed in tins of food.
TimesLIVE has seen a video of a police officer cutting open the tins and removing wrapped balls of alleged contraband.
According to the internal report the following was allegedly found in Mkhwanazi’s state house:
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrest to TimesLIVE.
“The suspect was arrested on December 19 2023 and charged with possession of drugs. She appeared in the Cullinan magistrate's court on December 27.”
The NPA could not immediately be reached for comment.
