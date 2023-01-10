Phaahla said adjustments would soon be made to rules for vaccine booster doses and the timing between jabs.
South Africa sees no need for new Covid-19 restrictions at present — health minister
Adjustments will soon be made to rules for vaccine booster doses and timing between jabs
South Africa does not see the need to implement new Covid-19 restrictions in the country or for travellers despite rising cases in other parts of the world, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday.
However, the country will increase Covid-19 testing and reinvigorate its vaccination campaign in light of rising global infections, he said at a media briefing.
Last week, South Africa detected its first case of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant of Covid-19, but it is not expected to cause an increase in hospitalisations, infectious diseases expert Michelle Groome said at the same briefing.
