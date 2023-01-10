Two burnt bodies found next to three cattle carcasses in Mpumalanga

Two burnt bodies were found at a dumping site in Casteel, Mpumalanga, on Monday evening.
“Police were alerted by a community member to the gruesome discovery and medical practitioners were summoned to the scene where both the male victims were declared dead.
“Alongside the deceased were three cattle carcasses,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said, adding that police were looking for family members who could identify the men. Police have launched an investigation which will include tracing the owners of the cattle.
Anyone with information should contact detective Lt-Col Aaron Digoro on 082 318 9925 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the killings.
