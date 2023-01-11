South Africa

Hazyview robbers shoot up petrol station, bomb ATM

11 January 2023 - 07:32 By TIMESLIVE
The four suspects bombed an ATM and a drop-in-safe at the fuel station.
The four suspects bombed an ATM and a drop-in-safe at the fuel station.
Image: SAPS

Four armed suspects robbed a Hazyview petrol station on Tuesday, storming the premises to attack staff and blast open an ATM.

They indiscriminately fired shots to scare off anyone who attempted to approach them, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

The suspects arrived at about 1.40am in two vehicles, possibly a blue Toyota Fortuner and a Ford Everest.

They held up petrol attendants and security personnel at gunpoint. They first damaged an ATM at a liquor store but were unsuccessful. Then they bombed an ATM and a drop-in-safe at the fuel station, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery and urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app. Mdhluli said all received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

20 armed suspects storm filling station, tourist centre in Mpumalanga

A group of more than 20 armed suspects who covered their faces with balaclavas reportedly stormed into a filling station in Graskop, Mpumalanga.
News
6 days ago

Mpumalanga cops recover car stolen in Pretoria five years ago

An intelligence-driven operation led police to a house in Standerton where a white Toyota Etios, worth R85,000, was recovered after being stolen in ...
News
4 days ago

Police call centres understaffed and number of dropped calls is 'shocking'

There is a massive staff shortage at SAPS 10111 call centres and a huge number of calls are being dropped. Police minister Bheki Cele revealed the ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa
  5. Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election