Four armed suspects robbed a Hazyview petrol station on Tuesday, storming the premises to attack staff and blast open an ATM.
They indiscriminately fired shots to scare off anyone who attempted to approach them, said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
The suspects arrived at about 1.40am in two vehicles, possibly a blue Toyota Fortuner and a Ford Everest.
They held up petrol attendants and security personnel at gunpoint. They first damaged an ATM at a liquor store but were unsuccessful. Then they bombed an ATM and a drop-in-safe at the fuel station, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No arrests have been made so far.
Police are investigating a case of business robbery and urged anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app. Mdhluli said all received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
TimesLIVE
Hazyview robbers shoot up petrol station, bomb ATM
Image: SAPS
