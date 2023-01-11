South Africa

KZN man arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old cousin to stop ‘gay tendencies’

11 January 2023 - 16:38 By TIMESLIVE
A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the alleged rape of his 14-year old cousin.
A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the alleged rape of his 14-year old cousin.
Image: Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A Ladysmith man is due in court on Thursday for allegedly raping his 14-year-old cousin to stop his “gay tendencies”.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said police arrested the 38-year-old man in Matiwane village in Ladysmith on Tuesday after the alleged sexual assault on January 3.

The family opened a case in Elandslaagte Community Service Centre after the alleged perpetrator told them he raped his younger cousin because he wanted him to stop his “gay tendencies”.

The victim was taken to a local health facility for medical attention.

Khoza said: “We cannot afford to have such people in our society. What kind of a person abuses a child without being remorseful, to the extent that he gloats about his abhorrent act?,” she asked.

She said her department was working with boys and men to understand the dangers toxic masculinity poses to the dignity of the LGBTQI+ community, women and children.

“All government efforts cannot be derailed by criminals who think they have power to destroy other people's lives. Any abuse of a child concerns us. The horrible incident that occurred to the child will leave permanent scars on his life,” she said.

“We are grateful the police managed to arrest the man. We need to secure conviction so that an example can be made of such people. We welcome the man’s arrest and he must face the full might of the law,” she added.

Social workers are expected to picket outside the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Third suspect in rape and robbery cases linked through forensic evidence

A third suspect is behind bars in connection with nine rapes committed in the Sekhukhune district of Limpopo between 2017 and 2018.
News
5 days ago

Serial rapist linked to seven cases nabbed

An alleged serial rapist who has been terrorising the communities of Bolobedu and Tzaneen in Limpopo has been arrested after police positively linked ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. Judge allows Durban woman to move to Cape Town with child for new job despite ... South Africa
  5. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election