South Africa

Life imprisonment for two who murdered traditional healer

11 January 2023 - 08:27
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two people were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a traditional healer in 2017. Stock photo.
Two people were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a traditional healer in 2017. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The high court in Durban on Tuesday sentenced Duduzile Philisiwe Gumbi and Ngcebo Sheperd Khuzwayo to life imprisonment for the murder of a traditional healer in the Gingindlovu area in February 2017.

Gumbi and the deceased, Zandile Zondo, had a dispute about land and Gumbi decided to kill her. She enlisted the services of Khuzwayo, who sought assistance from Fisokuhle Mfeka.

On the day of the murder, the men armed themselves with a firearm and went to Zondo’s house under the pretext of seeking a consultation.

Once alone with her, Mfeka fatally shot her and the men fled the area.

Gumbi later paid Khuzwayo and they were arrested weeks later.

Mfeka became mentally ill before the start of the trial and was declared a state patient.

In court prosecutor advocate Dan Magwaza used cellphone evidence and a confession by Gumbi to prove the state’s case, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said on Tuesday.

Khuzwayo was also sentenced to a further two years and six months’ imprisonment for possession of a firearm without a licence.

Their application for leave to appeal their conviction and sentence was refused. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police captain arrested for ‘extorting cash from construction workers’

Three suspects, including a female police captain, have been arrested for allegedly demanding bribes from construction workers.
News
2 hours ago

Hazyview robbers shoot up petrol station, bomb ATM

Four armed suspects robbed a Hazyview petrol station on Tuesday, storming the premises to attack staff and blast open an ATM.
News
2 hours ago

Two burnt bodies found next to three cattle carcasses in Mpumalanga

Two burnt bodies were found at a dumping site in Casteel, Mpumalanga, on Monday evening.
News
13 hours ago

Hawks arrest man suspected of bombing cash-in-transit vehicle

A North West man arrested in possession of a bag containing R60,000 after allegedly bombing a cash-in-transit vehicle has been remanded in custody, ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa
  5. Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election