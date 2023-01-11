South Africa

LISTEN | Ramaphosa’s interdict bid flawed, irregular and he gets special treatment, says Manyi

11 January 2023 - 06:30
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa are taking their dispute to court. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa are taking their dispute to court. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

The Johannesburg high court will on Thursday hear President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to interdict former president Jacob Zuma’s case against him.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi alleged suspicious moves by the justice system in the matter and said it seems there is an unspoken rule that Zuma must never win anything.

Listen to Manyi and Ramaphosa:

On the eve of the recent ANC conference, Zuma initiated a private prosecution of Ramaphosa. The former president accused Ramaphosa of “being an accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by, among others, advocate [Billy] Downer, namely breaching the provisions of the NPA Act”.

Manyi said Ramaphosa faces a possible 15-year imprisonment sentence at most but claimed he receives exceptional exclusive treatment.

The interdict application brought by Ramaphosa argues that the case brought by Zuma is unconstitutional and unlawful, and the president wants to be excused from appearing in the dock on January 19. On Tuesday Ramaphosa replied to Zuma's answering affidavit saying Zuma “deliberately” misconstrued his court challenge to Zuma’s private prosecution of him.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa: Zuma 'deliberately' misconstrued my case on his private prosecution

Former president Jacob Zuma had “deliberately” misconstrued President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court challenge to Zuma’s private prosecution of him, said ...
News
12 hours ago

Zuma: 'No improper motive in prosecuting Ramaphosa'

There was no ulterior purpose in the timing of former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa. It was “purely ...
Politics
3 days ago

Ramaphosa vs Zuma: Presidential tussle heads for court

The face-off between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma over Zuma’s private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa is headed for ...
News
3 days ago

Jacob Zuma misses deadline in Ramaphosa's court bid to interdict private prosecution

Zuma’s legal team was unable to meet the deadline because they were “spending time with their families” over the Christmas period.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa
  5. Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election