South Africa

POLL | Have you been bankrupted by the cost of school uniforms?

10 January 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The rush is on at Gem Schoolwear in Durban as coastal institutions prepare to open on January 18.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

As schools prepare to open, the cost of school uniforms has got many hot under the collar.

Millions of pupils will head to school over the next few weeks, with many parents queuing to fork out serious cash for school clothing.

The Sunday Times reported a ruling by the Competition Tribunal in November 2021 effectively ended exclusive contracts between schools and uniform suppliers, but two major governing body organisations have warned soaring inflation will hit parents’ pockets hard.

National secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies Matakanye Matakanye explained: “Parents will pay more this year, the reason being that these uniform suppliers are operating within the South African economy where everything has gone up.”

Gem Schoolwear in Durban, which supplies more than 500 state and private schools, increased uniform prices by about 9% per item from 2021 to 2022.

The Competition Commission said schools should make uniform items as generic as possible and limit unique school items to only a few, that suppliers of uniforms be appointed through a competitive process, and supplier contracts do not run longer than five years.

The commission urged parents and school governing bodies to report any school that fails to keep to these guidelines, including those who enter into exclusive agreements with suppliers.

HOW DO I REPORT A SCHOOL TO THE COMPETITION COMMISSION?

Complaints to the commission can be lodged with the Competition Commission in one of two ways:

• Fill out this short form from the commission's website, along with a brief description of your concerns. Mail the form and description to ccsa@compcom.co.za;

• Or send a WhatsApp to 084 743 000 with a brief description.

TimesLIVE

News
