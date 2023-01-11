South Africa

Should I continue paying e-tolls? Here’s what you need to know

11 January 2023 - 10:00
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi assured Gauteng residents there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi assured Gauteng residents there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

With e-tolls soon set to be a thing of the past, many motorists are confused about whether they should continue paying for the system. 

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi recently said the notice to switch off e-tolls would be gazetted, with the switch-off taking place 14 days after the release of the gazette.

He said the gazette will be released in early 2023, as agreed by the national department of transport.

Lesufi assured Gauteng residents there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls.

“The premier is thrilled by the progress made thus far by the technical team assigned with deactivating the e-tolls billing system,” Lesufi’s office said.

Refunds on the cards? 

Speaking on 702, Lesufi said the decision on whether to refund motorists was one of the key issues that led to the delay of the system being scrapped on December 31 last year, as originally planned.

He said other delays included what to do with motorists’ outstanding bills and how to refund those who have paid.

“There is a clear decision that we need to refund people, some form of refund,” said Lesufi.

He said R6.9bn must be refunded, and Gauteng must decide whether refunds will be cash or a credit that can be used to pay other road tolls.

Should I continue paying e-tolls?

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) encouraged motorists to stop paying. 

Speaking on eNCA on Tuesday, Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said not paying e-tolls will speed the process of scrapping the system. 

“Everyone should stop paying. There are no consequences for those who don’t pay. Nothing at all.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Motorists who paid e-tolls will be refunded, confirms Lesufi

Premier says R6.9bn will be repaid to the 17% of Gauteng drivers who were compliant.
Motoring
4 days ago

How will Gauteng fund e-tolls debt? Panyaza Lesufi clears the air

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has cleared the air on how the province will cover the 30% outstanding debt from e-tolls.
News
2 months ago

‘Law-abiding citizen’ Mboweni wants his e-toll refund, ropes in Mpofu

"I have been a law-abiding citizen, paying my e-tolls. So in this situation do I get a refund? Otherwise I am going to court for my refund. Simple," ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa
  5. Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election