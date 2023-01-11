South Africa

Three people arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside KZN testing centre

11 January 2023 - 16:40 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside the Mkhondeni testing centre in Pietermaritzburg. File image
Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside the Mkhondeni testing centre in Pietermaritzburg. File image
Image: Suhaib Salem

Three people have been arrested for allegedly selling proof of residence documents outside the Mkhondeni testing centre in Pietermaritzburg.

They were arrested on Wednesday after an undercover investigation by the Msunduzi municipality.

Council speaker Eunice Majola said they received a tip-off about the trio operating at the centre and verified the information.

“There are a number of proof of residence [documents] that have been found and some have been sold. We set up a trap with our security personnel by sending them to buy the letter. Corruption is taking place here.”

Majola said proof of residence documents for the eThekwini municipality were also found.

She said the three were handed to police for questioning.

They would investigate to determine if anyone else was involved.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Police captain arrested for ‘extorting cash from construction workers’

Three suspects, including a female police captain, have been arrested for allegedly demanding bribes from construction workers.
News
9 hours ago

Fort Hare VC will not meet Blade Nzimande yet, citing security risk and mourning period

Fort Hare University vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu will not meet with higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday.
News
6 hours ago

POLL | Can the ANC fight the ‘corruption’ tag?

Do you see the ANC as a corrupt party or one in renewal?
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. KZN man arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old cousin to stop ‘gay tendencies’ South Africa

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. Judge allows Durban woman to move to Cape Town with child for new job despite ... South Africa
  5. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election