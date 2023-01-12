Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday confirmed that the death toll from the Boksburg explosion has risen to 40.
“This number is inclusive of 12 health workers. Five are still in various hospitals,” he said, adding that 23 people who had sustained various injuries had been discharged.
“Our report, as I have indicated, is based on confirmed numbers but we know this may change as we get more confirmations from the facilities.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Boksburg tanker explosion death toll rises to 40
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday confirmed that the death toll from the Boksburg explosion has risen to 40.
“This number is inclusive of 12 health workers. Five are still in various hospitals,” he said, adding that 23 people who had sustained various injuries had been discharged.
“Our report, as I have indicated, is based on confirmed numbers but we know this may change as we get more confirmations from the facilities.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Class action planned after Boksburg tanker explosion tragedy
Expect ‘massive’ claims over Boksburg tanker tragedy, lawyers say
Sombre memorial of four siblings who died at Boksburg explosion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos