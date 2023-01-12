South Africa

Community protests in North West disrupt schools on first day of new academic year

12 January 2023 - 10:55
Pupils at five North West schools didn't start the new academic year on a good note due to disruptions by protesters. Stock photo.
Image: paylessimages/123RF

Protests over water shortages in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in the North West led to disruptions at five schools on the first day of the new academic year.

The schools affected were the Ngotoane Secondary, Messega Primary, Babuseng Primary, RB Dithupe Primary and DP Moloto Special schools in Welbedacht township, near Zeerust.

Provincial education spokesperson Elias Malindi said a group of people allegedly threatened teachers on Tuesday. “Disruption gained momentum on Wednesday, with learners being forced out of class at the various schools,” he said.

Education MEC Viola Motsumi slammed the disruptions: “I condemn the disruption of learning and teaching in the area of Welbedacht in its strongest terms. I cannot understand how adults can go to school and prevent learners from receiving education.”

Motsumi said those behind the protests were violating the rights of children and urged law enforcement agencies to act against the perpetrators.

Motshekga concedes overcrowding in schools is a problem

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has conceded that overcrowding in schools is a problem with negative effects.
News
23 hours ago

She appealed to Ngaka Modiri Molema district mayor Khumalo Molefe to attend to the issue of water in the area.

Motsumi monitored the reopening of Dirang Primary School in Klipgat, near Mabopane, and Swartruggens Intermediate School in Swartruggens and was pleased with the teacher and pupil attendance.

She also visited Tirelong Secondary School, whose pupils had to be relocated to three nearby farm schools last year after the school was vandalised.

