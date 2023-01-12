South Africa

Five killed in mass collision in Roodepoort

12 January 2023 - 15:29
The scene of the crash in Roodepoort on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

At least five people died in a mass collision when a small truck allegedly ploughed into several parked taxis at the intersection of Peter and Doreen roads in Ruimsig, Roodepoort on Thursday. 

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said paramedics were in attendance at a mass casualty collision.

“As many as five fatalities have been reported at this stage with another patient in a critical condition. An aeromedical helicopter will be activated shortly to assist.”

TimesLIVE

