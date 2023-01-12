At least five people died in a mass collision when a small truck allegedly ploughed into several parked taxis at the intersection of Peter and Doreen roads in Ruimsig, Roodepoort on Thursday.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said paramedics were in attendance at a mass casualty collision.
“As many as five fatalities have been reported at this stage with another patient in a critical condition. An aeromedical helicopter will be activated shortly to assist.”
TimesLIVE
Five killed in mass collision in Roodepoort
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
