South Africa

Limpopo man whose dogs mauled woman to death out on bail

Killer canines were Rottweilers, not pit bulls as reported earlier

12 January 2023 - 14:30
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
A man facing a culpable homicide charge after his two dogs allegedly mauled a woman to death has been granted bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Gregory May

A man facing a culpable homicide charge after his two dogs allegedly mauled a woman to death was granted R5,000 bail by the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Thursday.

Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, was arrested and charged after his dogs allegedly killed 43-year-old Melitta Sekole on December 23 2022 while she was walking to work in the Vivo farming area.

Initial reports by police said the dogs were pit bulls but they are actually Rottweilers. 

During court proceedings, state prosecutor Karabo Tefo said bail would not be opposed as Masebe was charged with a schedule one offence and had no prior convictions or pending cases.

Family of Limpopo pit bull victim want explanation from dogs' owner

The family of the Limpopo woman who was attacked and killed by two pit bull dogs say they are struggling to come to terms with her death.
News
1 week ago

Masebe's bail conditions include reporting to the Mara police station every Friday and handing over his travel documents.

Tefo also confirmed that Masebe’s dogs would be put down after his lawyer Mando Matshisevhe wrote to the SPCA in Louis Trichardt granting permission.

The case was postponed to April 26.

SowetanLIVE

Ex-Zambian footballer Philemon Mulala named as man killed by his own dogs

The Football Association of Zambia is mourning former national team midfielder Philemon Mulala, 60, who was mauled to death by his three dogs at his ...
News
3 days ago

What pit bull owners need to do differently to prevent attacks

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has provided tips to owners to prevent attacks by the dogs.
News
1 month ago

ANALYSIS | Pit bull attacks in South Africa: a historian sheds light on the matter

Is the pit bull a dangerous dog or is it being scapegoated? asks Sandra Swart.
Ideas
1 month ago

PATRICK BULGER | FOUR LEGS BAD: Pit bulls and populism as innocents die

Amid tragedy for the families of dog-attack victims, the promotion of easy solutions is a symptom of our South African habit of mistaking political ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Many pit bull owners are surrendering their dogs to the SPCA

People often own the breed for the ‘wrong reasons’ and use it as a ‘weapon or as a status or power symbol’, says council
News
1 month ago
