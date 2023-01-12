South Africa

LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzanele Manyi

Manyi says presidency must not protect Ramaphosa in the Zuma case

12 January 2023 - 18:54
From left: head of Jacob Zuma’s legal team, advocate Dali Mpofu, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi and Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma.
Image: Alaister Russell

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi believes Jacob Zuma’s legal counsel has demolished Cyril Ramaphosa’s arguments in court and says he is abusing presidency resources.

Listen:

The former president filed a case against the president arguing that Ramaphosa is an “accessory after the fact” in relation to charges Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Ramaphosa wants the court to set aside the prosecution as unconstitutional and unlawful. He has asked for an interdict to prevent any “further steps” in pursuing the prosecution and to excuse his appearance in the criminal court on January 19, as demanded in Zuma’s summons.

The charge was laid against Ramaphosa a day before the ANC conference where the head of state was contesting for a second term. He argues that Zuma brought the case with the ulterior purpose of ruining his chances of being re-elected president of the ANC.

Former ANC member Carl Niehaus says he wants the president removed immediately, just as how former secretary-general Ace Magashule was disqualified from standing for ANC positions because he was charged.

The interdict application judgment was reserved for Monday.

