South Africa

'Help talented dancer get to New York' — Johannesburg Youth Ballet

13 January 2023 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
Talented National School of the Arts matriculant Faahkir Bestman has a life-changing scholarship to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York.
Talented National School of the Arts matriculant Faahkir Bestman has a life-changing scholarship to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York.
Image: Supplied: Brenda Sakellarides & The Johannesburg Youth Ballet

A scholarship in New York is tantalisingly within the grasp of a South African dancer: the  matriculant just needs enough cash to get to the US.

The Johannesburg Youth Ballet is crowdfunding to raise R100,000 for National School of the Arts pupil Faahkir Bestman — and has already raised R77,696 in pledges.

Bestman has a life-changing scholarship to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York, the organisation says.

“Once he arrives in the Big Apple, everything is taken care of but he needs help from the community to get there. He needs return air tickets, medical insurance, dance gear, clothes for a New York winter, a new suitcase and a duffel bag.”

The talented dancer caught the eye of Abeedah Medell of the Eoan Group when he was only eight years old. When he was 12, he won the inaugural Christopher Kindo scholarship, allowing him to accept a place at The National School of the Arts in Johannesburg.

Bestman should be settled in New York and ready to start at the Joffrey on January 17.

The school's Brenda Sakellarides said: “It has been my great privilege to look after Faahkir during his five-year journey through the National School of the Arts. The next step he takes will determine so much of his future journey.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Top athletes’ secret skill is a little thing called proprioception

The body’s ability to appreciate its position in space, it is highly tuned in some people and horribly lacking in others
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | Eight-year-old pianist wows Cape Town shoppers

Rebecca Seziba's brother taught her how to play the piano. He learnt to do so on YouTube.
News
2 weeks ago

Glorious staging of ballet Romeo & Juliet, where humour, tragedy collide

The principal dancers in this winter’s exquisite production of Romeo and Juliet, staged by Cape Town City Ballet and choreographed by Veronica ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Russian ballerina Olga Smirnova ‘defects’ from the Bolshoi

Russian prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, a critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has quit the Bolshoi and will join the Dutch National Ballet, the ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  2. South African buyer pays R27.5m for Cape Town flat as top-end market surges South Africa
  3. Judge allows Durban woman to move to Cape Town with child for new job despite ... South Africa
  4. Estranged husband ordered to pay spousal maintenance to escort wife South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Malema and Yengeni on holiday ‘minding their own water’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...