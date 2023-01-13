My child hasn't been placed in a school yet, what are my options?

As parents in Gauteng drop off their children at school and those in other parts of the country prepare to do the same, thousands of pupils are still unplaced in schools.
The Mpumalanga education department is working to place 3,349 pupils while Gauteng has 1,394 unplaced pupils and Limpopo is trying to find schools for 458 in Polokwane. The Free State and North West education departments did not provide figures.
The five inland provinces started the school year this week. Coastal schools will open next Wednesday.
Parents who were unable to get their child into a school have a few options. These include:
APPEALING TO THE DEPARTMENT
A total of 290,751 grade 1 and 8 pupils in Gauteng were allocated schools.
Those who were not happy with the school their child was allocated to were given seven days to lodge an objection after receiving notification of the placement.
If not satisfied with the response to the objection, parents could appeal online within seven days after receiving the outcome of the objection. The department said an appeal outcome was final, meaning a child would have to go to the schools they were allocated to.
The department encouraged parents who applied but did not receive an offer of placement to seek assistance at their nearest education department district office or call 0800 000 789.
TRYING A PRIVATE SCHOOL
Often the more expensive option, some private schools may have places open that parents who are desperate can take up. Prices in these school tend to differ according to the area.
Curro Aurora in Sundowner, Randburg, charges R6,880 a month for grade 1 and R9,550 for grade 8. Curro Academy Pretoria charges R3,170 a month for grade 1 and R3,730 for grade 8. Another private school, Kingsmead College, charges R99,000 annually for grade 0-2 and R152,130 for grade 8-9.
HOMESCHOOLING
In Gauteng, companies offering homeschooling have programmes costing from R400 to R6,000. The more expensive programmes included tutorials and learning materials for pupils.
Johannesburg Syllabis Education Homeschool registrar Albie Masters said due to shortages at state schools they were expecting an increase in the number of parents considering homeschooling.
Kaylene Maree from EdYouZone Homeschool in Randburg said their fees ranged from R4,500 to R5,500 a month.
“We have qualified teachers and the pupils attend classes at our centre,” Maree said.
