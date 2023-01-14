South Africa

Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets

14 January 2023 - 09:59
Councillor Sbonelo Mthembu, 36, and two others were shot and killed in eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) in Mpumalanga on Friday evening. Stock photo.
Councillor Sbonelo Mthembu, 36, and two others were shot and killed in eMkhondo (formerly Piet Retief) in Mpumalanga on Friday evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A Mpumalanga councillor and two other people were shot dead in eMkhondo (formerly known as Piet Retief) on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the incident happened in Longhomes at about 8pm. He identified the councillor as Sbonelo Mthembu, 36.

“According to the report, the three were shot in a yard in eMkhondo. The councillor and his mechanic were dropped off by a friend who was driving a bakkie when suddenly three armed men appeared in the yard,” said Mdhluli.

“The suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at the councillor and fatally shot the friend who was still inside his bakkie. The mechanic [was also shot]. The suspects then fled.”

Mdhluli said the councillor and the mechanic were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Mpumalanga councillor shot dead at fuel station

Muzi Nyathi, 41, a PR councillor in the Mkhondo municipality in Gert Sibande, was shot in Mkondo at about 6.30pm on Friday.
News
2 months ago

“The mechanic was unfortunately certified dead on arrival, while the councillor succumbed to his injuries moments later.

“When police and medical practitioners arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying motionless behind a steering wheel of a white bakkie with a gunshot wound. The paramedics certified him dead at the scene.

“Three counts of murder have been opened and the suspects are still at large.”

Mdhluli said a “dedicated team of experts in the field of investigation” had been assembled to solve the killings.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Life imprisonment for two who murdered traditional healer

The high court in Durban on Tuesday sentenced Duduzile Philisiwe Gumbi and Ngcebo Sheperd Khuzwayo to life imprisonment for the murder of a ...
News
3 days ago

Two men gunned down outside shop in Durban CBD

Two people were shot dead on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban on Tuesday evening.
News
3 days ago

Young farmer shot after 'dispute about cattle', neighbour arrested

A 28-year-old farmer was killed and his father assaulted, allegedly by a neighbouring farmer, in Ficksburg, Free State, on Sunday.
News
4 days ago

Bloodied ID card links KZN cop arrested for ANC councillor's death to another shooting

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was arrested earlier for the killing of an ANC councillor was linked by a bloodied appointment card to another ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zuma laughing at courts, says DA in application to oppose medical parole South Africa
  2. An actuary’s advice for his son on first day back at high school South Africa
  3. From beach bliss to blackout hell: Residents flee fancy estate due to power ... South Africa
  4. Estranged husband ordered to pay spousal maintenance to escort wife South Africa
  5. LISTEN | ‘Dali Mpofu seriously destroyed Ramaphosa’s court bid’: Mzwanele Manyi South Africa

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...